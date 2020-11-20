Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.05 ($10.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.75. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

