Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €12.90 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

Get E.ON SE (EOAN.F) alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.05 ($10.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.75. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.