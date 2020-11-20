Salzgitter AG to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

SZGPY stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

