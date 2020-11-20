salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut salesforce.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.74.

CRM stock opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.43. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,087,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,121.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,686 shares of company stock worth $145,362,735. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

