Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $95.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.62.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
