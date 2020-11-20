Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $95.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.