Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.09 ($124.81).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

SAF opened at €120.25 ($141.47) on Monday. Safran SA has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.48.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.