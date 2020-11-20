Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.09 ($124.81).

Shares of SAF opened at €120.25 ($141.47) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €95.66 and its 200 day moving average is €92.48. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

