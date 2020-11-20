Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.