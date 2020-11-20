RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $41.56.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

