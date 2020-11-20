RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.55 ($45.36).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

