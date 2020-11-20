RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.