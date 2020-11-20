RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.
RPT stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
