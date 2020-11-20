Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

