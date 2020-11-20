Royal Bank of Canada Raises MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target to $5.50

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

MAVBF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

