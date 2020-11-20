Royal Bank of Canada Raises MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$5.50

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE MAV opened at C$5.20 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 million and a P/E ratio of 42.62.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

