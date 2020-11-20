Royal Bank of Canada Raises HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target to $56.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HD Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in HD Supply by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HD Supply by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 5,469.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 409,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HD Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 28.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

