Royal Bank of Canada Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$10.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19. The company has a market cap of $402.23 million and a PE ratio of -150.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.44. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

