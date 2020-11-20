Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $83.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.