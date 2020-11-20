Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Dufry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.