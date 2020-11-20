Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

