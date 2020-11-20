Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 114,468 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114,468 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average is $196.80. The stock has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

