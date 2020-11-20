Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $108.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.