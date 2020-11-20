Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $198.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

