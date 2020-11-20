Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.