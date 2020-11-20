Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

ROP stock opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.