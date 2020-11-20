Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.92.

ROKU stock opened at $255.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $257.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $314,860.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,385,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $1,877,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,872 shares of company stock valued at $56,690,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

