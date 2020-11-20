Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 243,589 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 35.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 568,692 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

