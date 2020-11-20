Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0374 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $19.03 million and $176,978.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005462 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

