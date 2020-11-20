Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $841.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

