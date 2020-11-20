Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin Sells 4,868,033 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hadley Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

