Reviewing Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wizard Entertainment and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Wizard Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wizard Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Entertainment $10.58 million 0.32 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.28 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -115.44

Wizard Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Entertainment -27.25% N/A -84.09% Accel Entertainment -6.52% -5.46% -1.00%

Risk & Volatility

Wizard Entertainment has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Wizard Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard World, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Entertainment, Inc. in October 2018. Wizard Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

