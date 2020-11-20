Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTRX. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Retrophin stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,962.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,195. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Retrophin by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retrophin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

