Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYCB opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

