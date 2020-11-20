Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

RSG opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

