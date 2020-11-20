Renault’s (RNLSY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.39 on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.