Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Nord/LB to “Sell”

Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNLSY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.54. Renault has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

