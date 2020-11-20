Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells £2,088,613.60 in Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Paul Ryan sold 41,772,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £2,088,613.60 ($2,728,787.04).

Paul Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Ryan sold 28,942,970 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £868,289.10 ($1,134,425.27).

On Thursday, November 5th, Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56).

Shares of RMS stock opened at GBX 2.62 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

