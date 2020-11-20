Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,966,530 shares in the company, valued at $127,804,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

