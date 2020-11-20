Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Red River Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $59,616.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,575.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,194 shares of company stock worth $360,006. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 224.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 471.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

