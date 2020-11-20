Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Sells $152,940.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Red River Bancshares stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
About Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.
