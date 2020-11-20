Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

