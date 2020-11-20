Raymond James Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $36.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

