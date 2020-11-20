Raymond James Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $36.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $33.60.
In other OneWater Marine news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
