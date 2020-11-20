Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

RJF stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,798 shares of company stock worth $5,251,898. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

