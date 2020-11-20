Raymond James Increases Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

