Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

