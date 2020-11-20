Raymond James Downgrades Cubic (NYSE:CUB) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

