Raymond James Comments on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.48.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.