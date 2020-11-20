Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $60.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

