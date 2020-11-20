Raymond James Analysts Give SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) a C$14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.