Raymond James Analysts Give Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) a C$9.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.21.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.