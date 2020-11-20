Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,125.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.78 million and $25,125.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00907454 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00191256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00367494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,421,985,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

