Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

RTLR opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

